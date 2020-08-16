Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $153.75 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00162400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.01861608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00194998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00126497 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,849,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

