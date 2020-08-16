Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.47

Shares of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.02. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 198,886 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Get Repro-Med Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.