Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $977.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,330,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 267.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 120,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

