Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.