Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

