Renee R. Anderson Acquires 4,500 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.