Renee R. Anderson Acquires 4,500 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Molding Technologies stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 12.87% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

