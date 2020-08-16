Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

