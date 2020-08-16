Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RWT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $879.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,036,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Redwood Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

