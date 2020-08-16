REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDHL. BidaskClub raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 125.23% and a negative net margin of 883.97%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

