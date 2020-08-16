Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realogy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

