Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RLGY. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised Realogy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Realogy stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.83. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 197,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Realogy by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.