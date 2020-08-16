Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AZUL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Azul by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

