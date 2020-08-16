Raymond James Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PING. Barclays increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE:PING opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 15,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $3,037,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,319.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,740,435 shares of company stock worth $365,047,621. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

