Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 233 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

