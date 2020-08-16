Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

