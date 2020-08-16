Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 132.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

