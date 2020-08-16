Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 225.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6,171.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 137.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 236,290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,396,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,972,153 shares of company stock worth $767,959,867. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of IR stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

