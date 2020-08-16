Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 684.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 894.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

