Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

