Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $301,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.