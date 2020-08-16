Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 7,627 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

