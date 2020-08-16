Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 249.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

