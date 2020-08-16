Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 6,172 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 534.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $41.16 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.