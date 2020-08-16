Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 5,867 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.