Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.