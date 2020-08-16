Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $104.21 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

