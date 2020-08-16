Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $395,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

