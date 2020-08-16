Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 216.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $45,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

