Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

PSX stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.