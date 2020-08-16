Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

