Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $289,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of CF opened at $35.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

