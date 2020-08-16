Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 180.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.