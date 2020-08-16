Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,965 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

FTNT opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.