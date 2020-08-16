Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 227.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $314,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $32.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 323.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

