Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $221,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

