Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 10.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

