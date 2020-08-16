Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Williams Companies by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after buying an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775,244 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,313 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

