Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock worth $1,034,374 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

