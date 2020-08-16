Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $164,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $498.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.95 and its 200 day moving average is $442.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,346 shares of company stock worth $40,506,199. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

