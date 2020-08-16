Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $155,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $54.39 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

