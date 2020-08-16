Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $94.56 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

