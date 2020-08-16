Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $118.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

