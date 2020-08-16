Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,664,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NiSource by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.