Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,422.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $9,320,707. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

