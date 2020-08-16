Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after buying an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after buying an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after buying an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

