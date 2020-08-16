Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 868 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Qorvo by 325.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,555 shares of company stock worth $1,334,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

