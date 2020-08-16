Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 6,402 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 384.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 289.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FOX by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.