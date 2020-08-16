Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 496 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

