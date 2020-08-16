Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,935,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $154,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,671,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

