Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 115.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,542 shares of company stock worth $120,508,772. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $303.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.94.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

